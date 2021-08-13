Aug. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 268 positive results with 19 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, August 13, 2021, DHHS announced 268 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 147 people who tested positive by PCR test and 121 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,601 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (43), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (37), Merrimack (34), Strafford (20), Grafton (17), Belknap (14), Cheshire (13), Carroll (12), Sullivan (10), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (19) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 63 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 102,901 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 13, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 102,901 Recovered 99,905 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,395 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,601 Current Hospitalizations 63

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.