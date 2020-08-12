Aug. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 26 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, DHHS announced 26 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,887 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 62% being female and 38% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Sullivan (3), Belknap (2), Carroll (1), Cheshire (2), Grafton (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (5) and Manchester (1). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 705 (10%) of 6,887 cases. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 12, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,887 Recovered 6,162 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 420 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 305 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 705 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 18 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 180,451 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,195 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 39,073 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 821 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,825

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/5 8/6 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 816 762 806 386 460 306 208 535 LabCorp 679 778 652 607 733 382 229 580 Quest Diagnostics 307 348 325 365 908 830 871 565 Mako Medical 25 1 7 0 15 1 2 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 316 502 871 812 569 302 249 517 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 194 154 162 127 148 157 174 159 Other Laboratory* 59 67 64 49 102 56 343 106 Total 2,396 2,612 2,887 2,346 2,935 2,034 2,076 2,469 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/5 8/6 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 Daily Average LabCorp 18 21 14 18 3 4 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 98 86 94 87 56 38 47 72 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 11 10 14 4 0 12 16 10 Other Laboratory* 3 13 8 2 0 23 5 8 Total 130 130 130 111 59 77 68 101

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.