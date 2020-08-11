Aug. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,861 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, all are adults with 33 percent being female and 67 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Cheshire (2), Strafford (2), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2).
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 705 (10 percent) of 6,861 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|6,861
|Recovered
|6,126 (89%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|419 (6%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|316
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|705 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|21
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|175,399
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|28,105
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|38,825
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|769
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|2,850
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
|New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 8/11/2020)
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|8/4
|8/5
|8/6
|8/7
|8/8
|8/9
|8/10
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|107
|816
|762
|806
|386
|460
|306
|520
|LabCorp
|465
|679
|778
|652
|607
|733
|380
|613
|Quest Diagnostics
|679
|307
|348
|324
|364
|906
|818
|535
|Mako Medical
|1
|25
|1
|7
|0
|15
|1
|7
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|177
|218
|176
|320
|166
|59
|13
|161
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|220
|194
|154
|162
|127
|148
|70
|154
|Other Laboratory*
|40
|59
|66
|64
|49
|102
|6
|55
|Total
|1,689
|2,298
|2,285
|2,335
|1,699
|2,423
|1,594
|2,046
|Antibody Laboratory Tests