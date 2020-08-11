Aug. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,861 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 33 percent being female and 67 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Cheshire (2), Strafford (2), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 705 (10 percent) of 6,861 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,861 Recovered 6,126 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 419 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 316 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 705 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 21 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 175,399 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,105 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 38,825 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 769 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,850

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 8/11/2020) Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Evergreen Place Manchester 26 12 0 4 Greenbriar Nashua 123 34 0 28 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 2 9 0 0 Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/4 8/5 8/6 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 107 816 762 806 386 460 306 520 LabCorp 465 679 778 652 607 733 380 613 Quest Diagnostics 679 307 348 324 364 906 818 535 Mako Medical 1 25 1 7 0 15 1 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 177 218 176 320 166 59 13 161 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 220 194 154 162 127 148 70 154 Other Laboratory* 40 59 66 64 49 102 6 55 Total 1,689 2,298 2,285 2,335 1,699 2,423 1,594 2,046 Antibody Laboratory Tests