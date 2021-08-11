Aug. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 160 positive results with 10 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, DHHS announced 160 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 92 people who tested positive by PCR test and 68 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,305 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (36), Strafford (20), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Grafton (13), Merrimack (12), Carroll (9), Belknap (5), Cheshire (5), Sullivan (4), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-five new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 47 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 102,353 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 11, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 102,353 Recovered 99,655 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,393 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,305 Current Hospitalizations 47

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.