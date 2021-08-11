Aug. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 89 positive results with 12 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, DHHS announced 89 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 59 people who tested positive by PCR test and 30 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,259 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (20), Rockingham (10), Grafton (7), Merrimack (7), Strafford (6), Cheshire (3), Belknap (2), Carroll (2), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for twelve new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 52 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 102,205 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 10, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 102,205 Recovered 99,555 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,391 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,259 Current Hospitalizations 52

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Dec. 28, 2020 Male Belknap 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.