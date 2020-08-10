Aug. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 13 new positive results with 4 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 10, 2020, DHHS announced 13 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,840 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46 percent being female and 54 percent being male. The new cases reside in Cheshire (2), Merrimack (2), Strafford (2), Coos (1), and Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (1).

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 704 (10 percent) of 6,840 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,840 Recovered 6,095 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 419 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 326 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 704 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 174,278 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,046 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 38,692 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 720 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,875

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 8/7 8/8 8/9 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 294 107 816 762 806 386 460 519 LabCorp 735 465 679 778 652 605 729 663 Quest Diagnostics 1,026 678 307 348 324 364 892 563 Mako Medical 1 1 25 1 7 0 15 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 149 177 218 176 320 166 0 172 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 154 220 194 154 162 127 84 156 Other Laboratory* 24 39 59 66 64 49 18 46 Total 2,383 1,687 2,298 2,285 2,335 1,697 2,198 2,126 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 8/7 8/8 8/9 Daily Average LabCorp 5 6 18 21 14 18 3 12 Quest Diagnostics 37 118 98 86 91 87 51 81 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 19 18 11 10 14 4 0 11 Other Laboratory* 15 5 3 13 8 2 0 7 Total 76 147 130 130 127 111 54 111

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.