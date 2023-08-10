Aug. 10-13 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10th
- Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dan Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Caylin Costello / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- 21st & 1st / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Casey Roop / T-Bone’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Dave Clark / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Freddie Catalfo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm
- Sam Hammerman / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th
- Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Matt Bergeron / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Liz Ridgely / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Backyard Brewery / April Cushman (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mark Lapointe / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Steve Haidaichuk / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
- Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12th
- Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ramez Mataz / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Mugsy Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Andrew Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 6pm
- Ryan Gagne-Hall / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm
- Amorphous Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13th
- Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Mike Barger & Janice Lee / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm
- J-Lo Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Henry LaLiberte / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10th
MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / August 10-12 / SCHEDULE
Our mission is to share the talents of the best independent filmmakers, directors, performers, and creators create networking opportunities for both established and emerging artists to engage with the community in ways that encourage discussion and debate. Through the film festival, we serve Manchester by exhibiting cinematic stories from people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, initiating thoughtful dialogue, and enriching Manchester’s artistic community. https://palacetheatre.org/film/
- THURSDAY: Animation Night
- FRIDAY: New England Short Film and Comedy Night
- SATURDAY: Audience Choice Awards / Best LGBTQ+ / INTERNATIONAL / DOCUMENTARY
KICK – THE INXS EXPERIENCE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
KICK – The INXS Experience is the USA’s most captivating salute and tribute to the internationally acclaimed rock band, INXS. Formed in 2014, two years after INXS stopped touring, KICK – The INXS Experience has beautifully managed to capture the spirit of INXS in both its sound and live performance, bringing the highest level of musicianship to the audience while showing a true passion for the music of INXS. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x
- THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11
- FROZEN Kids / August 15-18
- FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25
- www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
LAWN AND DISORDER COMEDY SHOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
“Lawn & Disorder” plays out many of life’s follies in a hilarious triad of stand up, game show and Q&A, featuring national headlining comedians Karen Morgan and Jim Colliton! This show delves into the comical intricacies of life in the suburbs, taking a light-hearted and relatable look at the everyday struggles we all face. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th
NUNSENSE II – THE SECOND COMING / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) – DIRECT/x
The Little Sisters of Hoboken, those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Presenting a high-spirited and zany “Thank You Program” for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen’s stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society’s upcoming production of The Mikado. You don’t have to be Catholic, and you don’t have to have seen the first “Nunsense” to enjoy this show! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
EDUCATING RITA / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through August 20 / DIRECT/x
Produced by Creative Ambitions Performance Studio / Educating Rita by Willy Russell is a comedic drama that focuses on the human condition. The play details a year in the lives of a 26-year-old, working-class hairdresser in Liverpool, England (Rita) and a middle-aged, university lecturer and failed poet (Frank). Rita enrolls in an English Literature course and is assigned Frank as her personal tutor. At first, it’s clear that they don’t appear to have much in common, but they soon discover new depths in themselves and each other. The show takes place in the early 1980s, but it’s just as relevant to today’s world. At the center of the play is a strong woman who is striving for something better in her life and – in doing so – she influences a depressed, functioning alcoholic to do the same. This award-winning play illustrates how anybody can improve their lot in life, even when the odds are stacked high against them. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12th
BLUES BROTHERS (1980) with Live Band BLUE BROTHERS NEXT GENERATION / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Join us for the Musical Cult Classic favorite The Blues Brothers: (1980) John Landis directs John Belushi (Animal House, Saturday Night Live) and Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters, Trading Places) in this musical cult favorite, as the brothers Jake and Elwood accept a “mission from God” aided only by their beloved Bluesmobile and a host of superstar cameos from Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, John Lee Hooker, and Cab Calloway. Take pictures with the New Hampshire Bluesmobile, See the movie, and see a special live musical performance starring The BLUES BROTHERS NEXT GENERATION BAND. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
ROCKSTAR KARAOKE – DISNEY MEETS BROADWAY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – FREE EVENT
Get ready for another incredible night of Rockstar Karaoke with “Disney Meets Broadway” with an opportunity for singers to perform their favorite classics in a state-of-the-art theater. They’ll be accepting the first 50 people who sign up, so book your spot early at book@coxkaraoke.com and let them know the song you want to sing! This event is FREE and 18+ with beer and wine for guests 21+. Costumes are encouraged! It all takes place at the Bank of NH Stage from 7pm to 11pm. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
AN EVENING WITH KEVIN POLTAK / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Kevin Pollak started as stand-up comedian in San Francisco and became a touring pro by age Twenty. A few years later he rose to the top of the SF stand-up scene and moved to Los Angeles with dreams of appearing on The Tonight Show w/ Johnny Carson, and being in movies… 200 auditions later, he landed a few tv and film gigs, which proved enough to get him to the couch of Carson’s Tonight Show. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13th
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Since its formation in the early nineties in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The band, co- founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.
CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / White Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT
Paulie Stone / 9am-12pm
https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord
SWING TIMES FIVE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
Swing Times Five features five veteran jazz musicians, whose talents and experience have graced the music scene in greater Boston for many years. All have played, and still play, in some of the top jazz bands and orchestras in the area. It is their mission to bring to modern audiences the inspired joy, rare quality, and prolific output of the golden era of jazz and popular music. Check them out: www.swingtimesfive.com
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!