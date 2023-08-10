Aug. 10-13 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10th

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Dan Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Caylin Costello / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

21 st & 1 st / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / T-Bone’s (Bedford) / 6pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm

Sam Hammerman / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th

Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Matt Bergeron / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Liz Ridgely / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Backyard Brewery / April Cushman (Manchester) / 6pm

Mark Lapointe / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Steve Haidaichuk / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12th

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Ramez Mataz / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mugsy Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Andrew Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 6pm

Ryan Gagne-Hall / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Amorphous Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13th

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Mike Barger & Janice Lee / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

J-Lo Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Henry LaLiberte / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10th

MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / August 10-12 / SCHEDULE

Our mission is to share the talents of the best independent filmmakers, directors, performers, and creators create networking opportunities for both established and emerging artists to engage with the community in ways that encourage discussion and debate. Through the film festival, we serve Manchester by exhibiting cinematic stories from people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, initiating thoughtful dialogue, and enriching Manchester’s artistic community. https://palacetheatre.org/film/

THURSDAY: Animation Night

FRIDAY: New England Short Film and Comedy Night

SATURDAY: Audience Choice Awards / Best LGBTQ+ / INTERNATIONAL / DOCUMENTARY

KICK – THE INXS EXPERIENCE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

KICK – The INXS Experience is the USA’s most captivating salute and tribute to the internationally acclaimed rock band, INXS. Formed in 2014, two years after INXS stopped touring, KICK – The INXS Experience has beautifully managed to capture the spirit of INXS in both its sound and live performance, bringing the highest level of musicianship to the audience while showing a true passion for the music of INXS. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x

THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11

FROZEN Kids / August 15-18

FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25

www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LAWN AND DISORDER COMEDY SHOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

“Lawn & Disorder” plays out many of life’s follies in a hilarious triad of stand up, game show and Q&A, featuring national headlining comedians Karen Morgan and Jim Colliton! This show delves into the comical intricacies of life in the suburbs, taking a light-hearted and relatable look at the everyday struggles we all face. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th

NUNSENSE II – THE SECOND COMING / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) – DIRECT/x

The Little Sisters of Hoboken, those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Presenting a high-spirited and zany “Thank You Program” for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen’s stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society’s upcoming production of The Mikado. You don’t have to be Catholic, and you don’t have to have seen the first “Nunsense” to enjoy this show! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

EDUCATING RITA / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through August 20 / DIRECT/x

Produced by Creative Ambitions Performance Studio / Educating Rita by Willy Russell is a comedic drama that focuses on the human condition. The play details a year in the lives of a 26-year-old, working-class hairdresser in Liverpool, England (Rita) and a middle-aged, university lecturer and failed poet (Frank). Rita enrolls in an English Literature course and is assigned Frank as her personal tutor. At first, it’s clear that they don’t appear to have much in common, but they soon discover new depths in themselves and each other. The show takes place in the early 1980s, but it’s just as relevant to today’s world. At the center of the play is a strong woman who is striving for something better in her life and – in doing so – she influences a depressed, functioning alcoholic to do the same. This award-winning play illustrates how anybody can improve their lot in life, even when the odds are stacked high against them. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12th

BLUES BROTHERS (1980) with Live Band BLUE BROTHERS NEXT GENERATION / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for the Musical Cult Classic favorite The Blues Brothers: (1980) John Landis directs John Belushi (Animal House, Saturday Night Live) and Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters, Trading Places) in this musical cult favorite, as the brothers Jake and Elwood accept a “mission from God” aided only by their beloved Bluesmobile and a host of superstar cameos from Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, John Lee Hooker, and Cab Calloway. Take pictures with the New Hampshire Bluesmobile, See the movie, and see a special live musical performance starring The BLUES BROTHERS NEXT GENERATION BAND. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ROCKSTAR KARAOKE – DISNEY MEETS BROADWAY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – FREE EVENT

Get ready for another incredible night of Rockstar Karaoke with “Disney Meets Broadway” with an opportunity for singers to perform their favorite classics in a state-of-the-art theater. They’ll be accepting the first 50 people who sign up, so book your spot early at book@coxkaraoke.com and let them know the song you want to sing! This event is FREE and 18+ with beer and wine for guests 21+. Costumes are encouraged! It all takes place at the Bank of NH Stage from 7pm to 11pm. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AN EVENING WITH KEVIN POLTAK / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Kevin Pollak started as stand-up comedian in San Francisco and became a touring pro by age Twenty. A few years later he rose to the top of the SF stand-up scene and moved to Los Angeles with dreams of appearing on The Tonight Show w/ Johnny Carson, and being in movies… 200 auditions later, he landed a few tv and film gigs, which proved enough to get him to the couch of Carson’s Tonight Show. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13th

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Since its formation in the early nineties in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The band, co- founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / White Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Paulie Stone / 9am-12pm

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

SWING TIMES FIVE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Swing Times Five features five veteran jazz musicians, whose talents and experience have graced the music scene in greater Boston for many years. All have played, and still play, in some of the top jazz bands and orchestras in the area. It is their mission to bring to modern audiences the inspired joy, rare quality, and prolific output of the golden era of jazz and popular music. Check them out: www.swingtimesfive.com

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!