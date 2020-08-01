Aug. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 35 positive results with 6 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, DHHS announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,613 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Cheshire (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Strafford (3), Carroll (2), Merrimack (2), Belknap (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (5).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 695 (11 percent) of 6,613 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 1, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,613 Recovered 5,794 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 416 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 403 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 695 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 22 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 160,962 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 27,088 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,754 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 663 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 267 451 53 279 532 501 666 393 LabCorp 762 534 628 138 689 205 49 429 Quest Diagnostics 205 716 540 1,158 678 898 949 735 Mako Medical 591 395 1,383 646 391 61 57 503 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 137 127 42 224 258 175 5 138 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 77 106 146 133 118 77 53 101 Other Laboratory* 36 28 50 7 49 37 3 30 Total 2,075 2,357 2,842 2,585 2,715 1,954 1,782 2,330 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 Daily Average LabCorp 12 10 6 9 15 22 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 112 27 39 126 121 89 109 89 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 21 1 16 20 13 16 2 13 Other Laboratory* 12 0 6 2 11 16 0 7 Total 157 38 67 157 160 143 111 119

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.