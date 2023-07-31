Aug. 1: National Night Out – fun, games, giveaways, Chaos & Kindness, and community

Above: Scenes from National Night Out 2022

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young will join community organizers, neighbors, and law enforcement partners at Manchester Police Department’s National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at the Beech Street School and JFK Coliseum, 333 Beech St.

“National Night Out is a special night of the year that allows law enforcement and the public a tangible opportunity to build vitally important relationships and mutual trust,” said U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young. “I hope the people of Manchester will join me and my colleagues on Tuesday night to celebrate our partnership as a community.”

This year the annual event is promised to be “bigger and better than ever,” according to Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, with 55 community partners involved – plus the NH Army National Guard helicopter, Seacoast United Soccer, Laura Boyce from Rock 101 and Chris Ryan from WGIR-AM and a special appearance by Chaos & Kindness. Attendees can expect games, giveaways and much more – especially a chance to connect with neighbors and friends.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and camaraderie between law enforcement and the communities they serve to make our neighborhoods safer places to live. Millions take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities throughout the country on the first Tuesday of August in most areas of the country.

National Night Out was established in 1984 with funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice. The program is administered by the National Association of Town Watch, a nationwide non-profit organization.

Coordinated by local law enforcement and trained volunteers, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, festivals, parades, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and more. National Night Out sends a message that neighbors are united and working together to keep their communities and each other safe.

For more information, visit https://natw.org/.