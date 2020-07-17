Aug. 1-9: Final plans in place for ‘virtually unchanged’ 87th online Annual Craftsmen’s Fair

CONCORD, NH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s one of a kind annual summer event will go forward with a one of a kind online experience connecting visitors directly to the region’s most talented artisans. On August 1, the League’s website, nhcrafts.org, will transform into a virtual summertime fair experience as the curtain rises on the 87th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair. The only thing missing will be the bugs!

“When we decided to shift to an online format, the response from our members was overwhelmingly positive, so we are confident there will be a robust opportunity to explore art and craft and the creative process in a way that will capture the excitement of the annual trek to the fairgrounds to see everything in person,” explains Miriam Carter, Executive Director, League of NH Craftsmen. “Our staff and our talented League members have worked overtime to provide a really comprehensive online fair which we hope triggers the same enthusiasm from visitors.”

The 87th Annual Craftsmen’s Virtual Fair will run Saturday, August 1 through Sunday, August 9. Here’s what you can expect:

The ability to shop fine craft directly from over 140 Virtual Fair participants – connect and communicate with your favorites or discover the work of someone new!

Live demonstrations presented by craftsmen

On-demand video content including craft projects for all ages – accessible day and night!

A virtual exhibition tour

Musical performances

And maybe a few surprises as well

⇒ Check out the 2020 vendors list here

“This year has been challenging and the pandemic presents an existential long-term threat to the League itself, but this is also a poignant reminder of the value our state places on the arts community and I believe we will endure and have a successful online fair,” says Carter. “We can still display some of the greatest products ever made in our state and carry forward this wonderful tradition. We will celebrate our members’ extraordinary talent in a safe way. During this time in our lives, this virtual event is more than a celebration of craft, it is a celebration of the human spirit.”

The juried members of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen symbolize the very best of the state’s rich tradition of quality, handcrafted excellence. Contemporary and traditional fine art and craft will be represented at the Fair including intricate baskets, blacksmithing, handblown glass, functional and decorative ceramics, framed original prints, metal sculptures, modern and traditional furniture, elaborate quilts, and wearable art and jewelry.

The League’s website, nhcrafts.org will be the source for information about the event as plans come together over the next month.

About the League of NH Craftsmen

The League of NH Craftsmen is a non-profit, craft education organization. Our Mission is to advance, cultivate and champion excellence in fine craft. We pursue that mission through educational programming, leadership initiatives, marketplace strategies and support services. For more information, call 603-224-3375 or visit www.nhcrafts.org.