Auditions for Palace theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ youth ensemble are Oct. 15

MANCHESTER NH – The Palace Theatre has announced auditions for the Youth Ensemble of its upcoming professional production of “A Christmas Carol.” This is a remarkable opportunity for young performers to showcase their talent and be part of a beloved holiday classic.

Auditions will take place Sunday, October 15 at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Students in grades 2-12 are eligible for auditions and they will take place at Forever Emma Studios on 516 Pine Street.

Aspiring performers are encouraged to bring a headshot and resume if available. Auditionees should plan to stay for their entire one-hour audition slot. During the audition, participants will learn a dance routine and showcase their vocal talent by singing a short section of their favorite holiday song a cappella (without music).

If selected for the production, there is a production fee of $85, which includes one complimentary ticket to the show and one show shirt. Rehearsals for “A Christmas Carol” will commence on Friday, November 10, offering an exciting opportunity for young talents to grow and shine.

The production will run from November 24 to December 23, 2023, at the Palace Theatre. Auditionees are requested to provide a list of any potential conflicts during this time period at the audition.

To secure an audition time slot, please contact Sebastian Goldberg SebastianGoldberg@palacetheatre.org

Include the performer’s name, age, and preferred audition time in your email.