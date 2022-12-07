Auburn woman glad to be alive, credits first-responders for life-saving efforts

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System recently recognized four Emergency Medical Services members of Derry Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department who saved the life of Peggy Bolduc, Auburn resident, after a 9-1-1 call for help. The responders stabilized her and transported her to The Elliot where Emergency Department providers were able to facilitate treatment with the cardiology team.

On December 2 The Elliot hosted a ceremony to honor the life-saving actions of the EMS teams.

“October 19, 2022, started off as a great day. Friends came over to play pickleball. We were removing leaves from the court when I felt a strange pressure in my chest. I sat down to figure out what is happening and realized it was getting worse, along with labored breathing and pains up my neck, and in my ear and teeth. That is when my husband decided to call 9-1-1. Volunteers with Auburn and Derry Fire Departments came to help—they were so professional,” said Peggy Bolduc.

“During the ambulance ride to The Elliot, I lost consciousness and the EMS teams had to do chest compressions and use a paddle to bring me back a few times. When we got to The Elliot, I was taken to the ICU where I received amazing, compassionate care. I found out that one of my arteries was 100 percent blocked. After opening up my artery, I was home again on October 21. Dr. Fier with The Elliot helped me then and he is now my heart doctor. It was incredible. I was grateful to be home so quickly, and I am profoundly grateful and thankful for all that the EMS teams and Elliot teams did to save my life. Because of them, I was able to celebrate my 75 birthday on November 30.”

The first responders who were recognized by The Elliot are:

Michael LaPrade, Michael Montembeault and Andrew Flores with Auburn Fire Department

Thomas Beaumont, Jay Guzofski and Thomas Porter Jr., with Derry Fire Department. Jay is also a graduate of the New England EMS Institute—part of Elliot Health System.

“At The Elliot, we are grateful for the partnership we have with our local EMS crews. We work alongside each other to provide the best care possible under challenging circumstances that require quick, effective action,” said John Leary, Director of Emergency Services at Elliot Hospital. “We are pleased to recognize the incredible dedication and skill of the teams from Derry and Auburn. Their hard work is greatly deserving of this honor.”

