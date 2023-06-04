Auburn Street 2-alarm fire displaces 5 adults

MANCHESTER, NH – The following incident report was provided by Manchester Fire Department regarding a fire on Auburn Street Saturday afternoon.

Incident Type: 2-Alarm Structure Fire

Address: 238 Auburn St.

Dispatch: 3:34 p.m.

Under Control: 4:11 p.m.

Narrative: Companies were dispatched to 238 Auburn St for a reported structure fire. First arriving companies reported a working fire, and crews entered the building to search for occupants and locate the fire, which appeared to be on the third floor rear most portion of the building.

Fire damage was contained to the third-floor apartment and the attic space above. Water damage was prevalent throughout all three levels and the basement. Five adults were displaced and Red Cross is working with all involved to meet their needs.

Working smoke detectors led to the early notification of the homeowner (first-floor resident), who immediately tried to locate the source of the detector activation and discovered it was on the third floor. She had a key and opened the door, discovered the fire, and immediately closed the door (this action likely saved the structure from more fire spread) and exited the building. At this time the fire will remain under investigation however it appears to be accidental in nature.

Resources: Engines: 11,7,6,5,10,2,9,3

Trucks: 1,7,6 Rescue 1 Car 1 03, 02 K4, ALS2

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: Initial hose line utilized in interior operations suffered a catastrophic failure leaving crews without water for approximately 45 seconds in heavy fire conditions on the third floor.

Property Loss: $175,000

Property Saved: $160,000