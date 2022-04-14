Auburn motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 101 Exit Ramp

MANCHESTER, NH – An Auburn man was injured Thursday when police say he failed to negotiate a curve on the 101 Exit Ramp.

At about 6:30 p.m. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with fire and EMS personnel from the Manchester Fire Department, responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash on the 101 westbound ramp to I-93 southbound

The driver, Tanner Smith, 20, of Auburn, was found 100 yards from the road on an embankment, thrown from a blue 2006 Yamaha R6 which was heavily damaged and lying in the breakdown lane.

Preliminary investigation indicates Smith failed to negotiate the curve of the on-ramp from 101 westbound to I-93 southbound, lost control and struck the guardrail, then ejected from the motorcycle.

Personnel from the Manchester Fire Department transported Smith to the Elliot Hospital for serious injuries sustained from the crash.

Speed appears to be a factor in this crash, however, all aspects remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper H. Gula at Henry.F.Gula@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2175.