Attorney Lawrence Vogelman joins Shaheen & Gordon.

MANCHESTER, NH — Lawrence A. Vogelman bolsters the already strong litigation team of Shaheen & Gordon, P.A., joining the firm’s Personal Injury and Criminal Defense groups.

Vogelman brings more than 45 years of trial experience and a reputation as a foremost criminal defense expert. He will primarily focus on civil rights, criminal defense and complex civil litigation.

Vogelman is the only Fellow of the American Board of Criminal Defense Lawyers in New Hampshire. He also served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers for six years. He is a member of the American Association for Justice, the New Hampshire Association for Justice, the New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and a founding member of the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Vogelman is a frequent lecturer in civil rights litigation and professional ethics, as well as virtually every criminal defense area. For over 30 years, he has traveled around the country training law students and lawyers in trial advocacy.

“Larry is a mentor and role model for many attorneys,” says Michael Noonan, President and Managing Director of Shaheen & Gordon. “His wealth of experience will benefit us all, but most of all, the clients he fights for every day.”

Vogelman, who was recently a partner at Nixon, Vogelman, Slawsky & Simoneau, P.A., came to New Hampshire from New York in 1994 and spent two years as Deputy Director of the New Hampshire Public Defender. He spent the previous 15 years as a professor at Cardozo School of Law in New York, where he and Barry Scheck built the clinical and trial advocacy program. For over ten years, he and Professor Scheck were law partners in the firm Vogelman & Scheck.