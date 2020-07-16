Attention Walmart Shoppers: Masks required starting July 20

MANCHESTER, NH – Walmart announced Wednesday that they will require all shoppers to wear a face-covering starting July 20 across its more than 5,000 stores nationwide.
According to a joint statement issued July 15 by Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith and Sam’s Club Chief Operating Officer Lance de la Rosa, the decision was made to bring consistency to Walmart stores, citing that more than 65 percent of their outlets are located in areas where there is already “some form of government mandate” on face coverings.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus and priority has been and continues to be on the health and safety of our associates, members and customers,” said Smith and de la Rosa in the statement.
“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities. According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face-covering in public and social distance.”
Signage will be posted in the front of stores and specially-trained “health ambassadors” dressed in black polo shirts will be stationed near store entrances to remind those without a mask of store requirements. To help ensure consistency with the new process, all stores will have a single entrance.
At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members and complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one, or members can purchase masks in the club.
The announcement includes acknowledgment that some shoppers may not be on board with masks:
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”