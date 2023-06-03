At Cal Ripken ballpark, the vandals are winning

MANCHESTER, NH – The city’s Cal Ripken league is striking out against its most relentless foe this season: vandals.

League Vice President Matt Roy says he’s beyond frustrated about the situation at their home field on Tarrytown Road. Since February they’ve been hammered by vandals who have smashed close to a dozen windows at the main clubhouse.

That, on top of the mess left behind by squatters who ran up a $400 electric bill using space heaters and a mini-fridge during the winter to stay warm inside one of the scoreboard sheds. And there are the pair of street lights that have been dark for months, rendering the field a black hole at night for punks who continue to wreak havoc with graffiti and destruction.

Saturday morning more damage was discovered. It’s the fourth or fifth incident of vandalism since February.

“They smashed more windows last night and they smashed the big windows where the scoreboard is. I’m devastated,” Roy said. He was at the clubhouse in advance of an AAU travel baseball game, which uses the fields on Saturdays.

Board members are looking for an assist from the community. Donations of time and talent could go a long way in helping to make things right.

“We have tournaments coming up and parents and kids from all over the state will see the boarded-up windows. it’s not a good look for us,” Roy said.

Although the youth sports fields and facilities are maintained by city Parks & Recreation the entities who operate them, in this case, Manchester Cal Ripken, is responsible for repairs, clean-up and security equipment.

It’s a lot to ask of the all-volunteer sports leagues who have their hands full just recruiting enough kids to field teams and enough parents to run things. After equipment and uniforms, there’s not a lot of cash flow left for the costly repairs due to vandalism.

“We have replacement windows in the basement, which were donated by Harvey Windows, where I work. They may not be a perfect fit but they were free. I’m just afraid to put them up,” said May.

Last week he started installing security cameras on the backside of the main clubhouse.

He pointed to two tall light posts near the batting cage. The lights, which are owned by Eversource, haven’t worked in months. “So even with cameras, it doesn’t matter. It’s pitch black out here at night,” May said.

There are also three security lights affixed on the back of the clubhouse which aren’t working.

“We can’t figure it out – it seems to have something to do with the wiring, but I’m not an electrician,” May said.

He’s also not a general contractor, which is why the windows haven’t been replaced yet, and the door is still missing from the minor field score booth that served as a winter home for some squatters. “I have a door. I’m just not sure how to install it properly,” May says.

Above: Interior of a shed where squatters were discovered by police in February. Photos/Matt Roy

The season is off to a rough start. Roy explained that they couldn’t figure out why their electric bill spiked over the winter – until they got a call from police. “They let us know they found people living inside.”

Since then it’s been one thing after another. The past few Friday nights Roy has left the field only to return on Saturday morning to find more damage.

When word of the vandalism began circulating, Manchester School District Athletic Director Christine Pariseau-Telge and Assistant School Superintendent Amy Allen rounded up 50 student-athletes to go over to the field and help clean up as an act of community service.

The students spent several hours clearing out what was left behind by the squatters, removing graffiti and doing general clean-up. They also helped out at the Manchester South Junior Soccer League clubhouse, where vandalism has also been a growing concern, most recently the discovery of stolen copper pipes and other essential items, totaling $10,000 in damage.

Pariseau-Telge said she was proud so many students volunteered to help, and hopes the community will pitch in, too.

Below: Student-athletes from the school district pitched in to clean up both the Cal Ripken and South Soccer fields.