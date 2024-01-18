Assortment of drugs, weapons seized after police action at Main Street address

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man faces multiple drug and weapon charges following the execution of a search warrant at a Main Street residence. A second man was arrested at the residence on a court violation.

Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division on Jan. 11 conducted a search warrant in reference to an investigation into alleged illegal activity by Ryan Sanborn, 37. Sanborn was believed to be selling cocaine out of his residence at 274 Main Street, 2nd floor. As a result of the search, a large quantity of drugs were located and seized, police said, to include:

Approximately 525.2 Grams of suspected Methamphetamines

Approximately 230.2 Grams of suspected Cocaine

Approximately 141.6 Grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl

Approximately 14.8 Grams of suspected Crack Cocaine

13 8 MG Naloxone Strips

9 Clonazepam 2 MG Pills

9 Clonazepam 1 MG Pills

20 Alprazolam 0.5 MG Pills

69 Morphine Sulfate 30 MG Pills

62 Morphine Sulfate 15 MG Pills

18 Oxycodone 30 MG Pills

9.5 Acetaminophen/Oxycodone Hydrochloride Pills

Detectives also located six firearms, two of which were stolen, two ballistic vests, and ammunition.

Sanborn was arrested on a Manchester Police warrant for sale of a controlled drug, as well as felonious use of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, sale of a controlled drug – methamphetamine, sale of a controlled drug-heroin, and sale of a controlled drug-crack cocaine.

Also arrested during the search was Nicholas Guerrero, 28, for violation of a court order.