Associated Builders and Contractors endorse Noveletsky

CONCORD, NH —Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT Chapter (ABC) today announced the endorsement of Hollie Noveletsky for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. ABC represents over 285 local contractors and construction-related firms in the multi-family, industrial, commercial and institutional construction sector.

“Hollie Noveletsky is a contractor who knows firsthand the challenges faced by our industry,” said Josh Reap, President & CEO of ABC. “We know that in Washington, Hollie will be a voice for the New Hampshire construction community, thus earning the support of the Associated Builders & Contractors.”

Noveletsky has been a champion of free enterprise and open competition throughout her career in construction. As the leader of a woman-owned steel fabrication company, she has supported policies that support merit shop construction workers and businesses. Hollie Noveletsky understands the recently announced Biden Administration pro-union mandate to be incompatible with New Hampshire’s construction industry, where over 90% of construction workers choose to work open shop.

“We need someone who will go to DC to represent New Hampshire and fight for our values. We believe the best person to do the job in NH-1 is Hollie Noveletsky,” added Reap.

Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT is the leading voice promoting fair and open competition in the construction industry in New Hampshire and Vermont.