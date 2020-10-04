Assistant fire chief was subject of sexual assault investigation by Londonderry Police

MANCHESTER, NH – At the time he was reported missing, Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns was being investigated by Londonderry police for a reported sexual assault, according to Fire Chief Daniel Goonan.

“On Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, the Londonderry Police Department visited me at Central Station, after Assistant Chief Burns was reported missing,” Goonan said in a prepared statement. “At that time, they informed me that Assistant Chief Burns was under investigation for sexual assault. It would be improper for me to discuss any details regarding this matter.”

Goonan did not elaborate. He referred media inquiries regarding the death investigation to the Pelham Police Department, where Burns’ body was found, and inquiries concerning the sexual assault investigation to Londonderry police.

Over the weekend Manchester Ink Link filed Right to Know requests with both Londonderry and Pelham police requesting all reports related to the criminal investigation and Burns’ death, respectively.

Assistant Londonderry Town Solictor Michael J. Malaguti, in an email replied that because it is the weekend, he will respond to the request by the close of business on Monday, Oct. 5.

Pelham police have yet to respond.

The fire department “with profound sadness” announced Burns’ death last Wednesday, Sept. 30, the same day his family reported him missing. After a brief investigation, he was located.

Burns, 45, joined the Manchester Fire Department on March, 11,1996. He was promoted to Assistant Chief on Sept. 29, 2019.

Editor’s note: We want to acknowledge the efforts made to provide as much information as is known at this time in this unsettling follow-up story. Having verified the fact that Londonderry Police made contact with Chief Goonan regarding a sexual assault investigation, as the story states, we have filed right-to-know requests with the proper authorities to gain more understanding of the scope of the allegations and investigation, and what bearing it has on the untimely death of Asst. Chief Burns. As always, we pursue facts and truth, and look to officials for the same, as well as transparency.