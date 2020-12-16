As sure as it’s winter in New Hampshire, Operation Warm delivers to keep kids in coats

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Carol Robidoux Community, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Members of MPFFA Local 856 unload boxes of coats at Beech Street school for delivery to students across the district. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – In a year that has disrupted most everything, including manufacturing and deliveries, there are two things that can’t be stopped: Winter in New England, and the delivery of more than 1,100 warm coats for kids in the Queen City, thanks to Manchester Fire Department’s annual Operation Warm coat drop.

On Wednesday the first delivery was made to Beech Street School, received with gratitude by school social worker Kathleen Wheeler. She said if there is not a snow day Thursday, most of the 182 Beech Street kids who requested coats will be able to pick them up.

This is the sixth year for Operation Warm in Manchester, which has provided more than 5,000 coats for kids. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

“We have some priority learning students in the building who we will be able to give coats to tomorrow. Otherwise, Friday parents will come in by grade level,” Wheeler said. If for any reason a parent is unable to make it to the school building, they will find a way. “We have to be cautious due to COVID-19. We can’t go into other buildings, but our parents are resourceful. And whatever we have to do, we’ll make sure the coats are distributed.”

Manchester Fire Lt. Brian Paquette, who serves as Manchester Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 856 President, said it’s disappointing that the usual distribution, which includes helping kids pick out their coats by color and size, can’t happen, they are happy to be distributing a record-number of coats this year. Aside from schools, about 300 coats will also be going to kids through The Way Home and the Bring It afterschool program.

It is the sixth year Local 856 has participated in Operation Warm, a national effort to make sure kids around the country have warm coats in winter.

Special Delivery: about 150 coats were dropped off at The Way Home on Wednesday, in addition to coats that will be given out through Manchester School District and the Bring It afterschool program. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Normally coats are delivered before the Thanksgiving break, but this year due to the pandemic, there was a delay from the coat distributor which, like many manufacturing operations dependent on manpower, was behind in delivering the goods.

But the coats landed just in time for what is expected to be a significant winter storm, set to move into the Manchester area sometime Wednesday night.

Firefighter Mike Benoit was the point person who worked with the school district to organize this year’s effort.

“A lot of things we’re normally used to doing this year had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, but winter doesn’t stop in New England, and neither does Operation Warm,” Benoit said.

To date, Manchester’s Operation Warm has provided more than 5,000 coats to kids in need. Fundraising efforts are year-round, and this year, about $16,000 was raised. Any money not used this year will help seed next year’s efforts. For more information or to make a donation for Operation Warm 2021, click here.

Beech Street School social worker Kathleen Wheeler, second from right, accepted delivery of coats that will be distributed to students there and other nearby schools. Another delivery for students of the school district was made at Jewett Street School. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
About Carol Robidoux 6674 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn