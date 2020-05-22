As school year winds down it’s time to clean out buildings, zero in on graduation options

MANCHESTER, NH – As the end of the school year approaches, we continue to work to develop procedures and plans to clean out schools and plan for milestone events. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this time – our primary goal is to ensure the health of our entire school community. We have a lot of updates for you this week, so let’s get right to them:

General remote learning updates

Cleaning out schools: This week, we are running a trial to allow for families to pick up belongings and teachers to close classrooms. The trial is taking place at three elementary schools, and members of the Emergency Operations Center will observe and provide feedback. Using that feedback, we will begin to allow all schools to follow suit. Schools will contact parents directly regarding procedures.

High school graduations: We are narrowing down our options for in-person graduation ceremonies. We understand families are anxious for some certainty; we will give you an update as soon as we can.

Middle school promotion ceremonies: All promotion ceremonies for middle school students will be virtual. Schools will contact parents directly regarding ceremonies.

If you are leaving the school district: Families of students who are leaving the school district after this school year – with the exception of graduating seniors – should inform their child’s school.

Third-quarter report cards: We will not be mailing third quarter report cards home – instead we will provide a link inside our Aspen Student Information System to retrieve the report card. We sent an email with detailed information about report cards on Monday afternoon.

Summer learning survey: We are in the process of planning for summer learning. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, summer learning will look different than in years past. We are asking parents who intended to take part in summer learning with the school district to fill out a short survey. You can access the survey here.

Meal distribution

Some MSD bus stops removed: We continue to deliver meals using our bus routes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Beginning today, we removed several stops that were not being used. The only routes that were impacted were North 1, North 2, South 1 and South 2. You can find the updated routes at www.mansd.org.

Meal options available from our community partners continue:

YMCA offers dinner (and also breakfast and lunch): If you cannot pick up breakfast and lunch at one of the bus stops, you can pick those meals up at the YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Y is preparing dinners for children 18 and younger, so you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner for your students in one stop.

Boys & Girls Club grab and go meals: The Boys & Girls Club, 555 Union St., also provides grab-and-go meals for families every weekday from 2:30-4 p.m. You can get meals by driving up on the Walnut Street side of the building (bus stop side).

Weekend food from SNHU: We will continue weekend meal package distribution this Saturday, May 23. All meals were donated and prepared by Southern New Hampshire University. The schedule for this weekend is below.

Main locations

Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 am

Manchester Police Athletic League, 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 am

Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside Ave.: 9:30-11:30 am

Secondary locations