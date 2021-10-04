As Safe Station ends, those in need of addiction treatment and recovery services directed to call 2-1-1

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced that effective Oct. 4, the Doorway of Greater Manchester will be available to clients in Manchester, 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling 2-1-1. The Doorway of Greater Manchester, which is part of the statewide Doorway network of recovery services, is offering these services to coincide with the closing of the Manchester Safe Station, which has been in operation since 2016 as a citywide walk-in entry point for those struggling with addiction.

“I would like to thank the Manchester Fire Department for their tireless service these last few years,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We have worked productively with local officials and we all share the goal of streamlining services, finding efficiencies, and creating a better service for those in need. Our Doorways have served a tremendous purpose and have provided an excellent service, and we are building out a system that goes beyond the scope of Safe Station and this is another step in our multifaceted approach to combatting this crisis.”

This continuous availability of services means individuals seeking recovery no longer need to go to the fire station for help, but can instead receive immediate screening and stabilization at either The Doorway, 60 Rogers St., or an overnight respite facility.

“We want those who are struggling with substance use to know that they are not alone. Help is here and available,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “While Safe Station as we know it is coming to an end, The Doorway of Greater Manchester is now available 24-7. Individuals seeking help should no longer go to a fire station – they should go directly to the Doorway and be connected to the help they need.”

Safe Station was founded by Manchester firefighters in May 2016 in response to the community’s opioid epidemic, when there were no other similar low barrier access points available. Community members seeking help with substance misuse could go to any Manchester fire station for screening and handoff to services. Since that time, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services established The Doorway program, a network of nine locations across the state that provide one-stop access to substance use services. The Manchester Fire Department will continue to provide mobile, field-based substance use disorder outreach services.

“The Manchester Fire Department would like to thank our community members and partners for their work and determination to support and maintain a 24-hour access point moving forward,” says Chief Andre R. Parent. “I would personally like to thank the men and women of the Manchester Fire Department for their unwavering dedication and professionalism to the Safe Station program over the years and adapting to the ever-changing landscape of emergency medical, mental and behavioral health, and substance use needs of the City.”

The Doorway of Greater Manchester, managed by Catholic Medical Center, is located at 60 Rogers St. in Manchester. It offers screening as well as other services onsite and connects clients with the care that is most appropriate for their needs. Walk-in services are available Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also all 2-1-1 any day,24.7. Overnight, respite care is available in Manchester, Nashua and Effingham.