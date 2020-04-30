As ‘Decision Day’ looms, NH colleges and universities shift to virtual tours, online counseling and access

CONCORD, NH – Despite a nationwide lockdown on Granite State families due to COVID-19, the state’s colleges and universities have found creative ways to help high school seniors make a final decision about where to attend college in the fall. The National College Decision Day is May 1. Not only are some colleges extending decision deadlines for students and families, but they are opening brand new pathways for people to explore their top picks through virtual tours and enhanced online access.

“We sympathize with the many families trying to finalize their college decision in the current circumstances,” says Michael Iorio, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment, Saint Anselm College. “Many institutions have reacted quickly to meet the needs of students and families by shifting programming and engagement with campus communities to virtual platforms. We are using our best resources to allow for interactive experiences that not only show our campus, but also exhibits our true community.”

There are many examples of virtual strategies by campuses around New Hampshire to help admitted students:

Virtual campus tours

One-on-one phone conversations with admission counselors

Extended deposit deadline

Extending the application deadline

Reduced deposit amount

Virtual Admitted Student Days

Virtual meetings/interviews with admission counselors

Live virtual sessions

Enhanced social media outreach (Facebook groups, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)

Going standardized test-optional for 2021 class

“There is a great deal of anxiety for high school seniors who are already missing class time, social interaction, sports and more,” explains Peg Richmond, Director of Admission at Keene State College. “This is compounded by now having to make a life-altering decision on where to attend college without the benefit of attending Admitted Student Days or Campus Tours. Colleges and universities are compensating for that by opening the doors virtually.”

National reports indicate students are not only considering the colleges they have been admitted to, but also thinking about gap years, choosing colleges closer to home, which provides unique challenges and opportunities for New Hampshire’s higher education community. “We are in uncharted waters, but we are confident that by improving our connections to the students and their families, everyone will be ready for the fall semester,” says Iorio.

For information, including virtual campus tours, on all of New Hampshire’s colleges and universities, visit www.visitNHcolleges.org

