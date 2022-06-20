Arts Build Community announces Community Canvas Mural Project in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Arts Build Community (ABC), a New Hampshire-based group of artists, creators, and community leaders, is set to host Manchester’s first community mural festival from August 11-22, 2022.

The Community Canvas Mural Program will work with three-to-seven artists to develop murals to beautify Manchester neighborhoods and empower residents. This inaugural mural festival brings up to seven local, regional, and national artists to the heart of Manchester for a 10-day festival. During the program artists will host community events such as artist talks, story circles, and youth art workshops. Artists will actively engage and listen to community members, gathering their stories, experiences, and perspectives to integrate them into each mural.

The closing celebration will be a block party, bringing the muralists, residents, businesses, and community organizations together.

“We’re excited to celebrate Manchester’s cultural diversity, beautify the neighborhood, and uplift the voices of community members who have been underserved and marginalized,” says ABC founder and local muralist, James Chase. “This first-of-its-kind event in the Queen City is an opportunity to tell community stories through public art. The creative process can, and should, be a part of building community resilience.”

ABC has launched a $50,000 Crowdfunding campaign to bring the Community Canvas Mural Program to life. Anyone can support by making a personal gift or becoming a corporate sponsor. All proceeds go towards materials, artist stipends, and free community events.

“As the largest city in the state, it is important to engage public spaces in a way that instills a sense of belonging among residents and provides opportunity for people from all walks of life to interact via creative activities,” said ABC co-producer Dominique Miller.

The Community Canvas Mural Program is fiscally sponsored by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and supported in part by grants from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the City of Manchester.

To date ABC has partnered with estTeam LLC, Families in Transition, Gamache Properties, My Turn, To Share Brewing Company, and United Rentals for this year’s program. Visit the crowdfunding page to learn more about the program patronicity.com/abc2022.

About Arts Build Community:

Arts Build Community, a New Hampshire-based group of artists and creators, collaboratively builds connected, empowered communities through shared, arts-based experiences led by artists, creators, and culture bearers. This organization was established with the deep understanding that art can be a catalyst for conversation, challenge perceptions, and strengthen communities in unexpected ways. For more information, visit their Facebook page at: facebook.com/artsbuildcommunity

Arts Build Community Mission:

Arts Build Community (ABC) collaboratively builds connected communities through shared, arts-based experiences, workshops, activities and events led by artists, creators and culture bearers. About ABC’s Community Canvas Mural Program: The Community Canvas Mural Program (CC) works with communities to develop murals in New Hampshire to enhance the environment while empowering residents. The foundation of this program is creating “with” rather than “for” communities so the artworks and activities accurately reflect their needs, values, and culture(s). ABC’ CC Mission To uplift/increase visibility of voices / to reflect community voices Through mural arts. Provide an opportunity to instill and/or express Community pride through the arts and creative activities. Fostering Connections across demographics to strengthen communities.