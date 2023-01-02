Artists Muse: Joe Dakin on Climate Change part 2

Monday, January 2, 2023
“As a Seed”

Poetry and Photography by | Joe Dakin

 

As a Seed

As a seed they did not know,
Hidden and protected in their coats,
Flown far and wide by the crow,
Broken through the shell,
A hard task to excel,

Time to dig.

The suffocation of the dirt,
Unbearable,
When they dreamed in the shell,
Air and sunlight that blinded every cell,
The warmth of the sun cascading over the land,
Stimulating every leaf,
Somedays water fell from above bringing relief.

Breaking the surface.

Peeking through with a watchful eye,
A discovery was made,
There was no hint of a warm sun,
Dark and polluted clouds smothered the sky,
Acid falling with an evil intention,
With each drop was a burning sensation,
There was no water nor a sun not even a particle to breathe.

There was no relief,
The suffocation was unbearable,
The water was undrinkable.

Could you live this way?

 

