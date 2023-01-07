Artists Muse: Joe Dakin “Charred” Climate change part 2

Friday, January 6, 2023 Keith Spiro Culture, The Arts 0

In this second of four part series, Manchester Ink Link explores the issue of Climate Change through the artist’s perspective. In “Digital” and “Charred” Joe Dakin focuses his lens on mother nature taking back human-built structures and he succinctly addresses the catastrophic damage already done.  If you haven’t yet seen his bio, you can find more on NH Artist Joe Dakin here.

“Digital”

Poetry and Photography by | Joe Dakin

Digital

As the world burns,
People complain,
Where do they turn?
The cyber plain.

 

 

“Charred”

Poetry and Photography by | Joe Dakin

Charred

The air we used to love and cherish,
Polluted and black,
Burns the lungs and eyes,
Before we realize,
Think back.
What else shares the air?
That’s when you learn,
Charred and burned,
Animals and plants,
From the inside out,
They just can’t make complaints.

