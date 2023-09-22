Artists and business owners gather to build Manchester art scene

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Earlier this month, local artists gathered at Diz’s Café as part of an effort to create greater collaboration between Manchester’s art community and its downtown businesses.

The event’s goal was aimed at reinvigorating connections once made by the Second Saturdays program with the hopes of eventually turning downtown businesses into impromptu art galleries.

“We’re really trying to connect the community with our artists so they can know who their local artists are and learn that they can acquire local art and bring it into their own home directly from these artists,”

For Diz’s co-owner Judi Window, the event was hopefully the first of many that she will hold welcoming local artists, hoping to cut through the busy world artists and downtown residents experience and establish new partnerships.

“We all do our own thing, but every time but every time we make a thread of connection that helps the next thread of connection,” she said.

Local artist Jyl Dittbenner enjoyed connecting with the artists who gathered at the event and sharing thoughts with her colleagues.

“I feel like Manchester is finally having an arts moment,” she said. “It looks like the city is finally letting art happen and encouraging art to happen and people are excited about it.”