Artist Tomie dePaola to be honored with USPS Forever Stamp, celebration May 5 at the Currier

MANCHESTER, NH – A new USPS Forever Stamp will honor the legacy of beloved New Hampshire artist and illustrator Tomie de Paola.

A first-day-of-issue celebration and dedication ceremony is set for May 5 at the Currier Museum, 150 Ash St., starting at 11 a.m.

dePaola (1934–2020) was known for his extraordinarily varied body of work which encompasses folk tales and legends, informational books, religious and holiday stories, and touching autobiographical accounts. His illustrations are immediately recognizable by their clean, bold lines and uncomplicated shapes. Deceptively simple, dePaola’s stories contain layers of emotional meaning and appeal to readers of all ages.

The stamp in his honor features a detail from the cover of “Strega Nona” (1975), a Caldecott Honor Book and the first in a popular series. The title character, “Grandma Witch” in Italian, uses magic to cure her neighbors’ ills and to help with matters of the heart. The stamp image shows her carrying her magic pasta pot.

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with dePaola’s original art.

The May 5 event is free however the public is encouraged to RSVP here.