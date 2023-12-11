Artist selected to create Christa McAuliffe State House memorial sculpture

CONCORD, NH – The Christa McAuliffe State House Memorial Commission on Monday announced that Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho has been selected to design the Christa McAuliffe Memorial to be placed on the State House lawn (see a sampling of his work here.)

Mr. Victor was selected by the Commission as a result of his litany of previous high-profile sculpture work. He is the youngest artist to have a sculpture placed in the United States Capital National Statuary Hall and is currently the only living artist with three sculptures located in the Statuary Hall, featuring Sarah Winnemucca, Dr. Norman Borlaug, and Chief Standing Bear.

Additionally, Mr. Victor is the 2018 recipient of the National Sculpture Society’s “Alex J. Ettl Grant,” awarded in recognition for outstanding work; placed first in 2018 for “The Angel” at the Museum of Modern European Art in Barcelona Spain as part of the Art Renewal Center International Salon; and was named Artist of the Decade by the California Kern County Arts Council in 2010.

“We are grateful to have such a renowned artist working with the Memorial Commission as we pay tribute to the enduring and formidable legacy of Christa McAuliffe,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Victor is known throughout the artistic community for capturing the persona and character of the individuals his work pays tribute to. I have no doubt that, with the help of his vision, this Memorial will be a fitting tribute to Christa McAuliffe.”

Governor Chris Sununu signed Executive Order 2023-02 establishing the Christa McAuliffe State House Memorial Commission earlier this year.

Mr. Victor will be visiting New Hampshire this week and will meet with members of the Commission. Following the artist selection, a contract will appear before the Executive Council at its December 20 meeting.