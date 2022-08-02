Art on the Wall at City Hall features work of artist Yasamin Safarzadeh

Above: Artist Yasamin Safarzadeh talks a little bit about her exhibit at City Hall.

MANCHESTER, NH – With a helping hand or two Monday from Manchester Arts Commission member Jozimar Matimano, artist Yasamin Safarzadeh hoisted her artwork up on the walls at City Hall. She is this month’s featured artist.

In the video above Safarzadeh explains that the theme of these particular works – some laid out on loose canvas and others incorporating plaster or yarn – is an exploration of the body from a non-traditional, non-conformist point of view.

As Safarzadeh stood on a chair and manipulated the hanging wires, which allows for artwork to be adjusted for size and wall position, she had a captive audience – as a line of dozens of taxpayers snaked from inside the tax/auto registration office and out into the hallway, and were able to give her instant feedback, with comments ranging from “awesome,” and “beautiful,” to “I love that one.”

Safarzadeh took it in stride – as an artist she tends to go inward, but she has also been a public participant in the city’s art scene of late – designing and painting a mural on the building behind Dancing Lion and, more recently, assisting with a full-scale mural project along the Piscataquog Rail Trail.

When not up to her elbows in a project, Safarzadeh is program director for Kimball Jenkins in Concord, where she is currently running a summer internship for young people who are exploring the arts.

Below: Yasamin Safarzadeh and Jozimar Matimano working together to help install August’s Art on the Walls exhibit.

