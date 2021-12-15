Art in our Parks: A Pop Up Gallery Show featuring the Stark Park Artwork of Peter Noonan

Three projects, three beautiful creations of art worth checking out. Stark Farms Community Garden & Molly Stark’s Wildwood’s pop-up Gallery Night with local artist, Peter Noonan and volunteers from Manchester Moves. Here’s your chance to meet the artist and view Peter’s inspired works honoring the 2021 improvements to the lower 15 acres of Stark Park and the Heritage Trail. Signed, limited edition prints will be available for purchase for $200. Snacks and drinks will also be served.

When: Thursday, December 16th 7-8:30 PM.

Who: Anyone who loves Stark Park, the Heritage Trail, & Stark Farm Community Gardens

Where: Creative Framing Solutions: 89 Hanover St. Manchester, NH 03101

Why: All of the 2021 park improvements were made with private funds and half of all proceeds from the sale of these limited edition prints will go into 2022 improvements across all three projects.

Molly Stark’s Wildwoods

What happens when a group of neighbors are finally let out of their homes after a pandemic driven, world-wide lock-down? They bring their kids and dogs to the park and they meet with their friends, in person.

What happens when the park is a little run down and there isn’t anything for the children to play with? They clean the park up and create a “Play Forest”. They add whimsical bridges along meandering trails with curious things like wooden trolls and owl houses.

As the play forest developed, Peter could see the beauty in the natural landscape along the Merrimack where his 5 year old daughter was free to play with 8 other neighborhood children. This piece reflects the newly planted wildflower gardens that surround the newly created trail system. Butterflies and honeybees surround the wildflowers and the #heritagetroll.

Peter Noonan created this design to honor the park improvements. A permanent wooden sign with this design was installed in October at the south entrance of the trail system in Stark Park. This design has been signed and numbered by Peter and is printed on Giclee paper. Limited to 25.

Stark Farm Community Garden

What happens the City allows a group of creative neighbors to steward a section of land that was infamous for late night dubious behaviors? They create a community garden honoring the land’s original farming history going back to the indigenous Abenaki people and European settlers. Led by Peter Chivers on Ready St., he taught a group of 40 neighbors and their children sustainable, organic, farming practices in 2021 as they transformed this land.

Want to get involved in 2022? Join their Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/760285271300955

Peter Noonan created the design which now hangs on a permanent sign outside the Community Garden. This design has been signed and numbered by Peter and is printed on Giclee paper. Limited to 25.

A Walk in the Woods

What happens when a 5 year old plan to create walking trails is found by a group of neighbors eager to make their neighborhood better? They create fun, whimsical, walking trails and call it “A Walk in the Woods”.

Imagined by the Friends of Stark Park and a feature of the original park in the late 1800’s. The lower 15 acres of the park has been transformed into usable walking trails for residents, kids, and pets.

Want to get involved? Check out the informal “Dog Church” that meets on the lower field Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8:30 am. Dog required. If you don’t have a dog, park you car near the Stark Grave site and enjoy a “Walk in the Woods.”, connecting to 1.6 miles of refurbished Heritage Trail to the north.

Peter Noonan created this work of art in the Spring of 2021 after experiencing the trails with his daughter Isla and her fellow kindergarten age friends. This design has been signed and numbered by Peter and is printed on Giclee paper. Limited to 25.