Art exhibition at PSU museum a glimpse of nature in art through indigenous lens

PLYMOUTH, NH – Plymouth State University’s (PSU) Museum of the White Mountains new exhibition, Watching the Seasons Change, presents a diverse array of artists who explore historical and emerging ways we relate to our climate and adapt to the changing seasons.

“With a range of media including baskets, beadwork, digital animations, photography and paintings, the exhibition brings together my commitment to providing space for indigenous voices on topics that relate to the White Mountains and puts contemporary issues into conversation with historical objects,” says new museum director, Meghan Doherty, Ph.D. “Here, the White Mountains can be observed through centuries of artistic works beside the data visualizations developed in coordination with scientists who study the climate in the region.”

Specifically, our changing seasons are examined and interpreted by Abenaki basketmakers who are collaborating with foresters to protect the brown ash tree; artists who are immersing themselves in experimental environmental research; scientists at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, the Mount Washington Observatory and the Appalachian Mountain Club who have come together to build a robust understanding of how our climate is changing; painters who traveled to these mountains to record their beauty; and beadworkers who are preserving and reviving traditional patterns and skills, among others.

This exhibition brings together a plurality of voices that span 200 years of appreciating and adapting to the seasons in the White Mountains.

Recent PSU graduate Hallie Mullen assisted with research for the exhibition as part of an internship related to her degree in history. Graphic design major Inna Horbovtsova, a junior, works as the museum’s graphic designer and designed the exhibition logo and signage.

The exhibition will be on display now through September 17, 2022. Summer museum hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MWM is open to the public and admission is free, but advance online registration is required. To learn more about the latest exhibition and to register online, visit www.plymouth.edu/mwm.

