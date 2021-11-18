Art Exhibit at 3S Artspace: Nov. 19-Jan. 2: Vision and Visibility

Opening reception: Friday, November 19 / 5-8pm 3S Artspace & Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire Present:

Free and open to the public

Additional reception during Art ‘Round Town* on Friday, December 3 / 5-8 p.m.

Vision and Visibility highlights new and recent work by emerging, New England-based BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) visual artists. Work was selected from an open call for submissions by guest artists Sachiko Akiyama, L’Merchie Frazier, and Ashley Page, along with leadership from 3S Artspace and Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.

The artists’ work, shown alongside a solo exhibit of work by renowned artist Daniel Minter, represents a wide breadth of mediums and offers viewers a unique insight into perspective, perception, the personal, as well as cultural identity. 3S Artspace and Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire are honored to share this work with the public in an effort to make visible the work of contemporary BIPOC artists and to encourage us all to stay curious, foster empathy and fuel creativity.

Featured artists: Leslie Anne Condon (Georgetown, MA) / Laura Di Piazza (Hanover, NH) / L’Merchie Frazier (Boston, MA) / Hai-Wen Lin (Jamaica Plain, MA) / Julia Marden (Ryegate, VT) / Jasmine Milton (Boston, MA) / Ashley Page (Portland, ME) / Yasamin Safarzadeh (Manchester, NH) / Aina Sullivan (Derry, NH) / Cynthia Velásquez-Owens (Kittery, ME) / Evelyn Wong (Portland, ME)

