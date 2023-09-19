ART as The Authoritative Voice

A recent (August 18, 2023) U.S. District Court ruling denied a request to copyright a piece of digital art because it had been created without human input. The Copyright Office was ruled to have acted properly because the work was created without any human involvement.

As the legal and business world grapples with the implications of Generative AI, artists and their patrons have some reassurance that human creativity still is protected against plagiarism. Yet, the battle intensifies as most major media companies shift away from a formerly strong arts and culture focus. A recent article by Sam Stall in the summer 2023 edition of Quill (a magazine by the Society of Professional Journalists) noted that local arts coverage has declined dramatically. “A tyranny of clicks is one of the most-cited reasons for the decline.” Yes, in the world of digital journalism, theatre, gallery, and cultural happenings get far fewer clicks than sports and antagonistic political pontificators.

Yet, locally, our community news focus is exploding with unique fresh content because people are hungry for interesting and pleasant connections in these otherwise divisive times. Stop to consider that the Arts are the authoritative voice in human connection.

We humans have more in common than we have differences. Large Language Models and analytics allow more human-like questions and answers, blurring the line between human and generative interactions, creating a new level of speed-creating stress.

COMMUNITIES THAT FUND THE ARTS DO BETTER

If we want to save our communities and build broader connections, government at all levels would do better funding The Arts, Makerspaces and other places fostering connection. Want to build community? Use the space we have to gather people around food and connection. Music and Art register directly on an emotional level. These sounds and sights bypass all language and cultural barriers. We see, like, and sense emotion in imagery and sound almost immediately. There is no pre-emotion moment where you stop to evaluate political or tribal considerations. Like, dislike or no-interest is almost always immediate with the arts and they humanize all other activities.

Attorney Glenn Richards of Pillsbury Law is a recognized authority on IP communications regulations and telecommunications policies and issues. He recently spoke at a VON Evolution fireside chat about issues and opportunities surrounding the Five Billion Robocalls generated each month here in the United States. While government tries to get their mind around what to do and what to regulate here, we can empower ourselves and our local community by gathering together in real-time. Let’s give voice and opportunity to the rising generation of artists and creatives to the benefit of our work and home environments.

RE-CALIBRATE WHERE WE GIVE TIME AND ATTENTION

Everyone is jockeying for our attention in our daily tech driven world. How might it be to re-calibrate our trust in self? Take the time to more fully explore your needs and desires. An interesting read is the deeply researched book, Stolen Focus by Johann Hari, whose subtitle, Why You Can’t Pay Attention and How to Think Deeply Again is a roadmap to how we have arrived at the brink of frustration and discontent.

Right out of the gate Hari states “Activities that require longer forms of focus – like reading a book – have been in freefall for years.” In his concluding pages, he says, “Most people don’t want a fast life – they want a good life. Nobody lies on their deathbed and thinks about all that they contributed to economic growth.”

“Most people don’t want a fast life – they want a good life. Nobody lies on their deathbed and thinks about all that they contributed to economic growth.”

Clearly, the ability to regain control over our time and attention to things that are important to our lives requires that we find a better authoritative voice and circle of influence where we can take the time to think rather than react.

DOUBLE DOWN ON THE ARTS

Now is the time to double down on supporting, attending, reporting on and participating in performing and visual arts. We have more in common with each other than the differences that are being exploited. If we give ourselves over to making the time for exploration, creativity and connection, we will be better able to solve the many problems that require focus. Far better use of time than mindless scrolling and flitting from one intrusive thought interrupting another. Look around you. Think about what grabs your attention and why. “Your attention didn’t collapse, it was stolen.”