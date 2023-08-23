Arrest made in July double-stabbing outside Pericles Club

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Pericles Club on Spruce Street.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested Rudy Vasquez, 48, of Manchester in connection with a double stabbing outside the Pericles Club. 

Vasquez/MPD

The incident came to the attention of Manchester Police on July 1, 2023, when two males walked into Elliot Hospital, each with stab wounds. 

The victims told police that they were leaving the Pericles Club and walking back to their truck when they had an altercation with man unknown to them in the parking lot. They told police the man stabbed them both, but they were able to get in the truck and drive to the hospital. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. 

Through the course of the investigation, police identified Vasquez and he was arrested early Aug. 23. Vasquez was charged with two counts of first-degree assault. He was also found to be a convicted felon and was additionally charged with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. 

Vasquez was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

 

