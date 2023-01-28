Police: Deadly shooting on Granite Street followed dispute inside bar, Salem man charged with second-degree murder

CONCORD, NH –A Salem man is in custody, charged with the shooting death of Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester.

John Delee, 22, of Salem, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of recklessly causing Timothy Pouliot’s death by shooting him with a firearm. Delee is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County (Northern District) Superior Court on Monday, January 30, 2023.

According to a narrative provided by the NH Attorney General’s office, at approximately 12:47 a.m., Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. On arrival, officers discovered an adult male, later identified as Timothy Pouliot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Sunday, January 28, 2023.

At this time, it appears a dispute occurred inside The Goat Bar and Grill that later led to a confrontation outside the bar on Old Granite Street. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the dispute, or who witnessed the confrontation outside, to contact Manchester Police Department Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529, or to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

No additional information is expected to be released until after the autopsy, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The charge filed is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.