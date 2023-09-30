2 dead in Nashua, man accused of shooting them in custody

NASHUA, NH – A Nashua man has been charged in connection with two suspicious deaths that occurred in a Maple Street parking lot in downtown Nashua late Friday night.

Victor Rivera, 47, of Nashua, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with knowingly causing the deaths of the two victims, a male and female, by shooting them, and alternatively, for recklessly causing the deaths of the two victims under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

An arraignment is expected to take place sometime on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District, in Nashua.

Around 10:30 p.m. on September 29, 2023, Nashua police officers responded to calls reporting gunshots in the area of the Maple Street lot. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female and an adult male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Autopsies were scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available. The identities of the victims are not expected to be released until after family members have been notified, and the completion of the autopsies.

The charges and allegations against Mr. Rivera are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.