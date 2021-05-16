Arrest in Laurel Street gunshot incident

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester Police arrested Joshua DeJesus in connection with a shooting incident last week.

On May 7, 2021, Manchester Police responded to the area of 239 Laurel St for a report of gunshots. Witnesses said that there was an argument in the alley behind the residence and then someone in a car shot a gun into the air. No one was injured.

Through their investigation police identified the shooter as 23 y/o Angel Padilla-Nunez. He was charged with Reckless Conduct (F) and Falsifying Physical Evidence (F).

The investigation revealed that after the incident, Padilla-Nunez hid the gun in a car. It has been determined that later on, DeJesus took the gun out of the car.

DeJesus was charged with Falsifying Physical Evidence (F).

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty.