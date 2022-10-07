Arrest announced connected to attempted Orange Street taxi robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On October 6, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an attempted Armed Robbery of a taxi driver that occurred last month.

In that incident, on September 12, 2022, a taxi driver reported that he was waiting for a customer outside 137 Orange St when an unknown man approached his open driver’s side window and held something against his head. The victim reported that man told him he had a gun and demanded money. When the victim told him he did not have any, the suspect left the area.

Through the course of the investigation, police were able to identify 51-year-old Luis Concepcion as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. When Concepcion was located Thursday morning, it was determined that he had recently tried to use a stolen credit card at a

local convenience store. In addition to the Robbery charge, Concepcion was charged with alleged Receiving Stolen Property, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Resisting Arrest. He was also found to be out on bail for a previous arrest and was subsequently charged with Violation of Bail.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.