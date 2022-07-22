Arms Park Stairs mural honored with ceremony

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After months of planning and painting, the new mural at the Arms Park River Stairs was officially inaugurated on Friday with a ribbon cutting that gathered members of the community.

Funded through Community Event and Activation Grants made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, the artwork project marked a partnership between Manchester Connects, the City of Manchester Economic Development Office and the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s really great to see all these people come out and activate the space, that’s what it’s all about,” said artist James Chase, who designed the mural. “All these people coming down to the waterfront and seeing the stairs from a different perspective, I’m really excited.”

Joseph Stanley, who says he normally walks through the park once or twice a week, was one of the onlookers during the ceremony.

“I think it’s beautiful, I’m glad they improved it. The colors remind me of Manchester all day,” he said. “(before) It was all dry looking, it needed life.”

In addition to the current design, Chase says he will also be adding an additional portion to the mural along parts of the stairs that will honor the historical significance of the nearby Notre Dame Bridge.