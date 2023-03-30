Armed robber gets away with cash, wallet and firearm after hold-up outside Seven Days Market

MANCHESTER, NH – A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint outside a Union Street convenience store Wednesday evening. Among the items reportedly taken were the victim’s wallet, cash and a firearm.

According to a police narrative, on March 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Seven Days Market, 360 Union St., for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim told police that he was filling his car tires with air in the market’s parking lot when a man who was unknown to him walked up behind him and placed a firearm to the back of his head. The robber demanded that the victim give him his belongings, and a struggle ensued. The robber grabbed the victim’s keys and, while pointing the gun at the victim, rummaged through the car before leaving the area.

The victim told police that his wallet and cash were missing, along with a firearm. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with light skin, average height, and build, wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.