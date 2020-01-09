Armed robber gets away with cash from Mr. Market convenience store

MANCHESTER, NH — On Jan. 8, 2020, at approximately 8:19 p.m., police received a 911 call from Mr. Market convenience store, 297 Spruce St., for an armed robbery.

Police say the robber had a black firearm and demanded money. The clerk handed over cash and the robber fled the store on foot. He was described as a short white male wearing a red bandanna covering his mouth and face, a red hat and gray hoodie. Police dogs were used to try and track the robber but were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.