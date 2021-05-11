Argument led to shooting on Elm Street, police say

MANCHESTER, NH – A man was seriously injured after he was shot outside of a downtown eatery Monday evening.

According to police on May 10 at approximately 6:15 p.m. shooting took place at Elm and Mechanic streets, outside of USA Chicken and Biscuit, 990 Elm St.

Officers learned that there had been an argument and one person was shot multiple times. They located one male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began performing lifesaving medical aid. The victim was then taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries, according to a police narrative released just before 10 p.m.

Mayor Joyce Craig posted the following statement via Facebook about the shooting:

“I’m thankful for our police officers and first responders who arrived on the scene in 90 seconds. I’m often downtown with my family and was in the area tonight when the incident occurred.

Gun violence is unacceptable. I want to assure our community that Chief Aldenberg, myself, and the Manchester NH Police Department are working to address this issue and continue to keep our community safe. It’s critical that the community feel comfortable reaching out to our officers and support our efforts to combat gun crime.”

Detectives are still investigating, but all involved parties have been identified and it is not a random act, police said. All those involved knew one another.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can leave an anonymous tip online via the Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.