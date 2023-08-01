Argeropoulos kicks off campaign at Shoppers

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As June Trisciani’s event was occurring across town last Friday night, At-Large Board of School Committee Candidate Peter Argeropoulos was kicking off his campaign with an event at Shopper’s Pub.

Argeropoulos was encouraged by the atmosphere of the event.

“We had great energy, it was really good to be able to just talk with community members, friends, and family members and just talk about al the good things that we want to do here and continue to do here on the Board of School Committee after my first term,” he said.

On the campaign trail, Argeropoulos he says he’s heard a variety of concerns ranging from attracting quality teachers to the district’s facilities plan, but he says he and fellow incumbent Jim O’Connell have hit the ground running.

“We’re excited to be running again as a team,” said Argeropoulos of himself and O’Connell. “We’re both passionate about students and in the end it’s not about politics but helping students and families in the community.”

At the event, Argeropoulos was joined by a number of supporters ranging from elected officials like State Senator Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig as well as old friends such as Emmett Foss.

Foss went to Manchester Memorial High School with Argeropoulos and has worked in the Manchester School District as a paraprofessional, noting that he is appreciative of Argeropoulos’ efforts to raise the minimum wage for Manchester School District paraprofessionals to $15 an hour.

“Thanks to Peter’s help, we were able to obtain a new contract with that bump in pay, and I am super thankful for it,” said Foss. “It’s important that people are being paid fairly so we can continue to fill the vacancies in our district.”

Like Argeropoulos, Foss believes that the Manchester School District is a work in progress, but is on the right track.

“There are sites right now that may not be in the best shape to meet the needs of students, but a facilities plan is underway to help address this and reshape what the district looks like,” said Foss. “I am excited to hear more about it and continue to hear more about the future of the Manchester School District.