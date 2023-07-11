Are you a NH resident of voting age living with a disability? We want to hear from you

Are you a New Hampshire resident of voting age (18+ years old) living with a disability?

Then we want to hear from you!

The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities and a University of New Hampshire student are conducting a study focused on voting accessibility in the Granite State. As part of this study, the Council would like to host a focus group discussion consisting of Granite Staters of voting age (18 years old or older) living with a disability in order to create a better understanding of the state of voting accessibility across New Hampshire.

If you would like to participate and have your voice heard, please email us before July 15, 2023, at:

Chase.G.Eagleson@ddc.nh.gov

The focus group will take place on Wednesday, August 2 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. EST via Zoom.

Thank you for participating!