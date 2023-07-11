Are you a NH resident of voting age living with a disability? We want to hear from you

Are you a New Hampshire resident of voting age (18+ years old) living with a disability?

Then we want to hear from you!

The New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities and a University of New Hampshire student are conducting a study focused on voting accessibility in the Granite State. As part of this study, the Council would like to host a focus group discussion consisting of Granite Staters of voting age (18 years old or older) living with a disability in order to create a better understanding of the state of voting accessibility across New Hampshire.

If you would like to participate and have your voice heard, please email us before July 15, 2023, at:
Chase.G.Eagleson@ddc.nh.gov

The focus group will take place on Wednesday, August 2 from 12  to 12:30 p.m. EST via Zoom.

Thank you for participating!

 

NH Council on Developmental Disabilities

Councils on Developmental Disabilities are federally funded agencies that represent and advocate for people with developmental disabilities. The federal government gives all 55 state and territorial Councils the authority to set priorities and develop strategies to improve the lives of the people with disabilities in their states. This authority comes from the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act (DD Act).

