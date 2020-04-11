Apriul 10: Manchester School District update

We’ve reached the end of another week of remote learning. We are so proud of all that our staff, students and families have done. These are difficult times, and you have risen to the challenge. Be proud of that. We hope you are able to get some rest this weekend. Here are our updates for today:

We’d like your feedback

April vacation: We have heard from some parents asking that we cancel April vacation, and shorten the school year by a week. To get a better sense of what parents, students and district staff want, we are asking you to fill out a one-question poll. Click here to take the poll. You can find translated versions at www.mansd.org.

Remote learning: We would like to get your feedback on remote learning. We’ve created a short form, which you can find here.

Thank a staff member

Show some love: We’re incredibly proud of the work our staff have done since schools closed. We wanted to create a way for families to thank MSD staff, which can include teachers, nurses, bus drivers – any staff member. If you have a staff member you’d like to thank, you can submit a thank-you note here. We’ll share that on social media (after checking with the staff member).

Safety

Remember social distancing: We all want to get back to normal. The best way we can do that is to follow recommendations for social distancing. This means avoiding social gatherings larger than 10 people, standing six feet from others, and not touching others. Above all, if you don’t need to go out – please stay home. We’ll get through this.

Meal distribution

Weekend food packages: We will continue weekend meal package distribution tomorrow, Saturday, April 11. All meals were donated and prepared by Southern New Hampshire University. The schedule for this weekend is below.

Main locations

Memorial High School , 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 am

, 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 am Manchester Police Athletic League , 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 am

, 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 am Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside Ave.: 9:30-11:30 am

Secondary locations

Smyth Road School , 245 Bruce Road: 9:30-10 am

, 245 Bruce Road: 9:30-10 am Crystal Lake Park, 679 Bodwell Road: 10:30-11 am

Weekday meal delivery: Next week we will continue to deliver meals only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We will not deliver meals on Tuesday and Thursday – instead we will deliver double the meals on Monday and Wednesday. You can find the delivery routes at www.mansd.org.

YMCA meals: If you cannot pick up meals at one of the bus stops, you can pick up meals at the YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Y is preparing dinners for children 18 and younger, so you can get breakfast, lunch and dinner for your students in one stop.

Free resources

Lessons on Manchester Public TV: Our friends at Manchester Public Television have partnered with us to broadcast video lessons from MSD staff. The lessons are airing on TV on Channel 16, and are also available streaming at https://www.manchestertv.org/ 16 and on YouTube by clicking here.

Exercise with Fortitude Health: Students and families can take part in a fun fitness class courtesy of Fortitude Health of Manchester. Classes will be streamed live on Instagram at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you miss the live class, you can access the recording afterwards.