April showers today, no foolin’ – with a mild, dry weekend ahead

Iconic Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Earlier than Ever in Washington, D.C.

It’s officially spring in Washington, as the cherry blossoms are out in full force. But once again, they’re out earlier than expected. The National Park Service announced Sunday that the famous blossoms around the Tidal Basin had hit their peak bloom.

Scientifically speaking, that’s the point when at least 70% of all the blossoms have opened. It’s nearly a week ahead of the average over the last 100 years, which typically falls around April 4. Still, the early bloom is no big surprise. Cherry blossoms are highly sensitive to the weather—and as the climate has warmed, there’s been a long-term trend toward earlier blooms. An EPA analysis, drawing on data from 1921 to 2016, found that the Tidal Basin blooms have shifted earlier by about five days over the last century.

