April showers today, no foolin’ – with a mild, dry weekend ahead

Thursday’s Weather
The system giving us April showers will rapidly draw in colder air today. Temperatures will fall thru the 40s today on gusty northwest winds. Tomorrow will feel like it’s around 32.
Weather Outlook, April 1 – April 5
Today: Rain to showers & cooler High temperatures falling to 40 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Early flurry, clearing and colder Low 27 (Feel like 12) Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Friday: Mix sun & cloud High 42 (Feel like 32) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Clear & cold Low 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny & milder High 53 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Easter Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Increasing clouds Low 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy High 53 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 37 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Iconic Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Earlier than Ever in Washington, D.C.
It’s officially spring in Washington, as the cherry blossoms are out in full force. But once again, they’re out earlier than expected. The National Park Service announced Sunday that the famous blossoms around the Tidal Basin had hit their peak bloom.
Scientifically speaking, that’s the point when at least 70% of all the blossoms have opened. It’s nearly a week ahead of the average over the last 100 years, which typically falls around April 4. Still, the early bloom is no big surprise. Cherry blossoms are highly sensitive to the weather—and as the climate has warmed, there’s been a long-term trend toward earlier blooms. An EPA analysis, drawing on data from 1921 to 2016, found that the Tidal Basin blooms have shifted earlier by about five days over the last century.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .