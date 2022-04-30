April indictments: Couple faces negligent homicide charges related to death of 18-month-old daughter

MANCHESTER, NH – The parents of an 18-month-old daughter, who died from an untreated urinary tract infection three years ago, are each facing an additional count of negligent homicide.

Mikayla Cochran, 23, of 62 High Rock Road, and Christian Cummings, 23, of 364 Colby Road, were indicted in September 2020 on the same offenses.

However, a grand jury seated in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District handed up the additional indictments last week. Those were made public on Wednesday.

According to the indictments, both are accused of negligently causing the death of “K.C.,” by neglecting her care resulting in her death from urosepsis, dehydration and/or an electrolyte imbalance.

The toddler died on Valentine’s Day in 2017. According to Weare police, the child was lifeless on the living room floor when they arrived early in the morning at the 364 Colby Road address.

Her parents told police she had been vomiting for about two days but had stopped a day earlier. They were going to take her to the hospital but didn’t when she stopped throwing up because they believed she had a 24-hour bug.

In another case involving a young child, Damon Martineau, 35, of 731 Beech St., Apt. 2, was indicted for first-degree assault accusing him of giving a marijuana-laced brownie to a 3-year-old child, a member of his household. According to the indictment, the brownie caused the child, identified as “E.M.,” to sustain hypercarbic respiratory failure, when the level of carbon dioxide is too high preventing a person from breathing normally, according to online medical websites.

Others among the 196 indictments handed up by the grand jury included:

Joseph Becerril, 23, of 91 Kelly St., two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and three charges of possessing child sexual abuse images. According to the indictments, between Oct. 1, 2020, and Dec. 8, 2020, Becerril digitally and orally penetrated the genital opening of a 13-year-old girl while she was sleeping. Between Feb. 7 and Aug. 19, 2o21, he is accused of possessing videos on his cell phone of him molesting the child.

Kyle Berlinguette, 31, of 1 Parker Ave., Apt. 1, receiving stolen property. On Dec. 28-29, 2021, he is accused of possessing a red Honda EU7001s generator valued at $4,700, the property of Northwest Flooring Solutions.

Ethan Botzos, 25, of 50 Donna Drive, Suncook, two counts of robbery and one charge of receiving stolen property. On June 17, 2021, he is accused of threatening “E.C.” with a knife and taking E.C.’s cell phone and car keys. That same day he is accused of robbing J.F. with a knife, yelling “give me your shit” and possessing a stolen 2010 Nissan Versa.

Christopher Bourget, 32, of 265 Cedar St., Apt. #2, receiving stolen property. On Dec. 30, 2021, in Goffstown, he is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2011 black Hyundai Sonata.

John Boyden, 19, of 26 Col. Daniels Drive, Bedford, 12 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. According to the indictments, on Aug. 26, 2020, Boyden possessed a dozen videos of child pornography, lasting from a minute to 15 minutes, depicting many prepubescent children performing sex acts on themselves and men performing sex acts on them.

Joshua Cappi, 34, 103 Holt Road, Wilton, reckless conduct. On Jan. 15, 2022, he is accused of driving a black Toyota Corolla the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Manchester.

William Cavataio, 50, whose address is listed as the city’s homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., one count of robbery. On Nov. 17, 2021, he is accused of putting “G.B.” in fear of immediate use of physical force in robbing him.

David Chasse, 31, of 479 Maple St., two counts each of reckless conduct and second-degree assault. On Feb. 4, 2022, he drove his vehicle forward while “M.C.” was holding onto the inside of it, dragging “M.C.” from one side of the street to the other, according to the indictment. He also is accused of crashing into a snowbank while “N.C.,” a minor, was unbuckled and standing in the back seat. When “M.C.” fell and slipped, and he ended up on top of her, he allegedly choked her, causing impeded breathing, according to the indictment. He also is accused of applying pressure with his arm to her neck and throat, again impeding her breathing.

Joseph Daigneault, 73, of 954 River Road, Weare, 12 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, having been previously convicted in U.S. District Court of shipping child pornography. On August 30, 2019, he is accused of possessing pornographic videos involving prepubescent and pubescent children performing sexual acts on themselves, on each other and on men.

Gregory Fox, 42, of 205 Pine St., two counts of first-degree assault accusing him of stabbing “D.S.” twice on Jan. 16, 2022.

Travis Hollis, 26, of 144 Elm St., Milford, eight counts of computer services use prohibited. Between Sept. 23, 2021 and Oct. 5, 2021, Hollis is accused of using a computer to seduce, entice or lure a child to commit sexual acts. According to the indictments, he spoke to “M.A.,” a 13-year-old girl on Instagram about engaging in sexual acts with him, including sexual intercourse and oral sex.

Jonathan Hooven, 22, of 110 Boston Post Road, #5, Amherst, second-degree assault, domestic-related; reckless conduct, and criminal restraint. On Nov. 18, 2021, he is accused of striking “CR” in the back of the head with an object, causing a cut to her neck requiring stitches; striking her in the back of the head with a hard object that contained glass while she was asleep, and holding her body tight, restricting her movement as she attempted to escape him.

Robert Jenkins, 28, of 180 Woodbury St., criminal threatening. On Jan. 28-29, 2022, he is accused of pointing a gun at “J.L.’s” chest.

Helen Johonnett, 29, of 596 Second St., Apt. 1, criminal threatening, domestic-related. On Jan. 9, 2022, she is accused of holding a baseball bat, and terrorizing “F.R.,” an intimate partner, saying she would “beat his ass up” and that he was “a dead man walking.”

Nathan Laporte,, 27, of 1207 Goffstown Road, Apt. 3B, reckless conduct; falsifying physical evidence; two counts of receiving stolen property; two counts of felonious use of a firearm, and possessing cocaine with the intent to sell. According to the indictments, on Jan. 24, 2022, Laporte fled a motor vehicle stop, accelerating at a high rate of speed while Officer Cody Healy was holding onto the passenger door frame. He is accused of discarding his blue sweatshirt behind U.S. Gold and Pawn while fleeing police; being a felon in possession of two stolen guns, a Lynx 12 AK-style shotgun and an HK 92 .308 rifle, both stolen in a Concord burglary, and possessing 26.7 grams of cocaine he intended to sell.

Shaun Lusk, 39, 179 Beech St., #3, second-degree assault. On Jan. 23, 2022, he is accused of punching “W.R.” breaking multiple facial bones.

Jeffrey Mayo, 42, of 473 Proctor Road, 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. Between Oct. 25, 2020, and Dec. 8, 2021, Mayo is accused of possessing images of prepubescent children, some as young as three, being sexually assaulted by men; prepubescent children performing sex acts on other prepubescent children, and possessing pornographic videos of men sexually abusing prepubescent children, including infants.

Aladin Muminovic, 34, of 46 Dover St., criminal mischief and three counts of use of a Molotov cocktail. On March 7, 2022, Muminovic is accused of using a baseball bat to damage vehicles belonging to two people. According to the indictments, on Feb. 28, 2022, he made a Molotov cocktail and that same day a security camera recorded a Molotov cocktail being thrown from his backyard into a driveway at 415 Granite St. where it exploded.

Sean Parton, 43, of 2A Mark St., Hudson, felonious sexual assault. On Feb. 15, 2020, he engaged in sexual penetration with “MC,” who was between the age of 13 and 16, and the age difference between them was four years or more.

Alexis Ramirez, 40, 205 Auburn St., Apt. 1, receiving stolen property. On. Dec. 12, 2021, Ramirez is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2009 gray Mitsubishi Gallant.

Daniel Mark Umenhofer, 28, of 11 Country Club Drive, 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. Between May 9, 2021, and Nov. 8, 2021, he is accused of possessing child pornography – both videos and photos – of prepubescent naked children posing for the camera and/or performing sexual acts on each other as well as on men. In one photo, a woman is depicted sexually assaulting a prepubescent boy, according to the indictment.

August Vaster, 40, of 99 Kelley St., Apt. 2, one count of felonious sexual assault and two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between July 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2018, he is accused of sexually assaulting and penetrating a 9-year-old girl.

Kenneth White, 63, of 173 South Stark Highway, Weare, two counts each of conspiring to commit title fraud and theft by unauthorized taking. According to the indictments, on Feb. 29 in Weare, White agreed with Matthew Garrison to have Garrison pick up a motor vehicle White was buying; have Garrison give an envelope with cash to the owner; have Garrison sign the bill of sale but not sign the title so that White was ensured to get the car. The theft indictments accuse him of using a certificate of title that had been counterfeited when, on Sept. 21, 2020, he sold a 2010 Camaro to “D.C.” He also is accused of exercising unauthorized control over a Chevrolet Camaro belonging to “D.C.”