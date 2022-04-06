April 9: Up in the sky – it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s an Easter Bunny chopper dropping chocolate eggs!

LONDONDERRY, NH— The Easter Bunny will arrive by chopper on Saturday, April 9 at the Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, to toss 1,500 chocolate eggs and other Easter goodies from the sky for good little boys and girls on the ground below.

The eggs will be thrown overboard at 11 a.m. as the chopper hovers above the museum’s big grassy field, which will be cordoned off during the fly-over.

After the candy is dropped and the helicopter clears the area, kids 12 and under will be allowed onto the field to pick up the chocolate eggs and other treats.

Following the candy hunt, the Easter Bunny will return to the Aviation Museum at noon on a fire truck courtesy the Manchester Airport Fire Department.

The Bunny will remain at the museum until 1 p.m. to meet fans and pose for pictures.

All events connected with the Easter Bunny at the Aviation Museum are free and open to the public. The Easter Bunny’s appearance and the candy hunt will take place rain or shine; the helicopter is weather permitting.

Sponsors of this year’s Easter Bunny’s appearance at the Aviation Museum include St. Mary’s Bank, Granite State Candy Shoppe, The Ark Learning Center of Londonderry, and C.R. Helicopters of Nashua.

Families are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. to park and safely make their way to the Aviation Museum, which is located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, N.H.

Children participating in the candy egg drop will be divided into three groups: age 6 and under, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 to 12. Youngsters in the first group will be given a brief head start before groups of older kids are allowed on the field.

Plastic bags already containing candy will be available for kids to collect treats from the field.

“We hope families will hop on over to see the Easter Bunny drop 1,500 chocolate eggs and other candies from a real helicopter,” said Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum of N.H. “It’s a great way to get into the spirit of the Easter season.”

Also on Saturday, April 9: a giant candy-filled Easter egg piñata will be on display in the Aviation Museum’s parking lot. Raffle tickets will be sold for the honor of busting open the piñata with a baseball bat.

Raffle proceeds will support the Aviation Club at the Manchester (N.H.) School of Technology, where students are building an airplane in partnership with the Aviation Museum

The Aviation Museum of N.H. will be open to the public on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission applies: $10 for adults 13 and above; $5 for children 6 to 12, seniors 65 and above, and veterans/active military; kids 5 and under free.

The Aviation Museum, a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s young people to become tomorrow’s aviation professionals.

The Aviation Museum is located at 27 Navigator Road, off Harvey Road, in Londonderry, N.H.

For more information, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call (603) 669-4820. Follow the Aviation Museum on social media at www.facebook.com/nhahs.